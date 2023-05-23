 'Yoga Centers, Jaipur Foot, Super Specialty Hospital' in PM Modi’s 12-step programme for Pacific Islands
The Prime Minister made the announcement while co-chairing the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit in Papua New Guinea.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
Jaipur Foot, the world famous prosthetic, figures prominently in the 12-step programme announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to propel India's partnerships with Pacific Island countries.

"It will fulfill the developmental aspirations of the people of the region and consolidate the shared vision of a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific Cooperation," Ministry of external Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi listed out all the 12 steps announced by PM Modi.

Details of Modi's 12-step programme

Out of the 12 steps, PM Modi announced that in all three special camps for providing artificial limbs to the pacific Islanders will be organized and the first such camp will be held in Papua New Guinea this year, Thereafter ,the two camps annually will be held in various other Pacific Island countries.

Under these steps, India will provide solar projects for Government buildings, provide desalination units for drinking water, supply sea ambulances, set up dialysis units, set up 24x7 emergency helpline, setup of Jan Aushadi Kendras, and yoga centres.

Massive boost for Jaipur Foot

The Founder and the chief patron of Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), the parent body of the Jaipur Foot, DR Mehta said that inclusion of the Jaipur Foot in the 12 steps is a recognition of Jaipur Foot as the soft powers of India can be leveraged for generating goodwill for itself.

India to help improve PNG's healthcare facilities

DR Mehta said the whole process of introducing Jaipur Foot for the rehabilitation of the amputees of the Pacific Islands was started in 2019 when in the FIPIC summit in New York, PM Modi announced that the camp will be held in Fiji Island. But because of the Covid the camp could be held in November 2022 in Suva and the camp was inaugurated by the Prime Minister of Fiji Frank Bainimarama. This camp in Fiji was very successful with 629 amputees getting the artificial limbs.

DR Mehta said that the proposed camp in Papua New Guinea and two other islands would be organised in association with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). He hoped that the camps in the Pacific Islands would generate enormous goodwill for the country.

