PM Modi in Papua New Guinea: 'Those whom we trusted didn't stand with us when needed' (WATCH)

PM Modi speaks during the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit (FIPIC) | ANI

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi took a jab at the developed world on Sunday and highlighted that “those whom we trusted, didn’t stand with us when needed” during the Covid-19 pandemic and left the vulnerable Global South helpless when it asked for it.

His remarks came during his trip to Papua New Guinea while speaking at the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit (FIPIC). PM Modi added, “Today we are seeing disruption in the supply chain of fuel, food, fertiliser and pharma. Those whom we trusted didn't stand with us when needed."

#WATCH | The impact of the Covid pandemic was most on the countries of the Global South. Challenges related to climate change, natural disasters, hunger, poverty and health were already there, now new problems are arising...I am happy that India stood by its friendly Pacific… pic.twitter.com/x6xgoSiAr8 — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

India happy to stand by its friends in such times

Referring to the plight of the developing and the underdeveloped nations during the Covid-19 pandemic and how India was one of the first countries to send vaccines to such nations, he said, “Challenges related to climate change, natural disasters, hunger, poverty and health were already there. Now new problems are arising. I am happy that India stood by its friendly Pacific Island countries in times of difficulty.”

Papua New Guinea’ Prime Minister thanks PM Modi

The Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape, thanked PM Modi for his support and for India’s leadership on the global stage. “We are victims of global powerplay... You (PM Modi) are the leader of the Global South. We will rally behind your (India) leadership at global forums”, he added.

PM Modi landed in Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea, on Sunday to host an important summit between 14 Pacific island nations and India with the aim to boost ties. It is part of the ongoing three-nation tour on the heels of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, which Modi attended. His visit to Papua New Guinea also marks the first visit of an Indian PM to the island nation.