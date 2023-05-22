PM Modi honoured with highest honour of Fiji nation by their Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka; check pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 22, 2023
PM Narendra Modi has been conferred the highest honour of Fiji by the PM of Fiji
Modi was conferred with Companion of the Order of Fiji in recognition of his global leadership.
Only a handful of Non-Fijians have received this honour till date.
Papua New Guinea also conferred the Companion of the Order of Logohu to PM Narendra Modi.
The honour was conferred to Indian PM for championing the cause of unity of Pacific Island countries and spearheading the cause of Global South.
Very few non-residents of Papua New Guinea have received this award.
This comes immediately after Fiji also conferred their highest award to PM Modi.
