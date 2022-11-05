India for Humanity: 600 disabled in Fiji to get artificial limbs by Jaipur Foot

Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama inaugurated the Jaipur Foot Artificial Limb Fitment Camp. |

Jaipur: The Ministry of External Affairs of India in its ‘India for Humanity’ programme will provide 600 disabled people artificial limbs through 'Jaipur Foot' in Fiji. With this, the world-renowned artificial limb of Jaipur Foot has reached once again to Fiji after a gap of 11 years.

Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama inaugurated the Jaipur Foot Artificial Limb Fitment Camp at Twomey Hospital in Fiji’s capital Suva on Thursday.

This camp has been organised by Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), the Jaipur-based organisation for the rehabilitation of the handicapped, and sponsored by the Ministry of External Affairs of India under its "India for Humanity" programme.

The Prime Minister thanked the Indian Government and the High Commission for helping the Divyangs of Fiji and lauded the work done by BMVSS. The Prime Minister said that making 600 people with disabilities walk again on Jaipur Foot is a laudable effort for which he would thank the Indian government.

Fiji PM Frank Bainimarama inaugurated Jaipur Foot Camp in Fiji organized by the High Commission of India in Suva, Fiji with Fijian Ministry of Health & Medical Services. GoI-funded camp will provide world-renowned Jaipur prosthetic limbs to 600+ amputees in Fiji from Nov 1-Dec 20 pic.twitter.com/S4744HgVGP — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

"A professionally fitted prosthetic can boost feelings of self-esteem, self-worth, and dignity; provide hope for a brighter future; counter feelings of depression; and raise the standard of living for people living with dignity," said Prime Minister Bainimarama.

The High Commissioner of India, PS Karthigeyan, pointed out that limb fitting will be done at three locations: Suva, Nadi, and Labasa, to ensure easy access to the service and wide coverage.

BMVSS executive president Satish Mehta said over 600 limbs will be fitted during the fitment camp.

DR Mehta, the founder and chief patron of the BMVSS, said that this was the second camp to be held in Fiji. The first camp was held in 2011, during which 314 disabled people were benefited, but this time the number of beneficiaries would almost double. DR Mehta explained the advantages of Jaipur Foot technology, offered to train more Fijian technicians in Jaipur Foot technology, and suggested that Fiji become a regional centre for Jaipur Foot limbs.

The "India for Humanity" programme was launched in 2018 to commemorate the 150th birthday of Mahatma Gandhi by the late External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Under this program, over 8,000 Divyangs in 18 countries in Asia and Africa have already been rehabilitated.

