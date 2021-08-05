Afghanistan keen on long term collaboration with Jaipur Foot makers

The Jaipur Foot has made its mark in Afghanistan too. The Afghan government is keen for a long term collaboration with Jaipur foot makers and is in the process to renew its MOU with the Jaipur Foot centre of Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS).

Afghanistan’s ambassador to India, Farid Hamunzay was in Jaipur recently and visited the Jaipur Foot centre of BMVSS and inspected the manufacturing process of the world-famous artificial limb.

The ambassador and three other members of Afghanistan’s embassy in New Delhi had a detailed discussion with the founder and Chief Patron of the BMVSS D R Mehta and other officials of the organization.

Ambassador Hamunzay told the officials that Afghanistangovernment is very keen on active collaboration with the BMVSS as the JaipurThe foot is very popular with the Afghan disabled.

DR Mehta said the BMVSS has helped the Afghanistan government in setting up the national rehabilitation Centre in Kabul by providing it with technical and material support. He said the BMVSS is also renewing its MoU with the Afghan government for a long term collaboration.

It is to note that BMVSS has rehabilitated 3738 Afghans from 1996 to 2014 in various camps that had been held in Kabul and Mazar-E-Sharif.