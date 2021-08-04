Rajasthan government plans rural games to be held in 45,000 villages, winners to get stadiums

Jaipur: Rajasthan government plans to hold rural games in 44,795 revenue villages and 11341-gram panchayats but with a big caveat-- the COVID-19 cases should be in control. The panchayats and blocks, which will win the games, will get stadiums built by the government in their region. The government plans to spend Rs 30 crores on this event.

The state sports minister Ashok Chandna said that event will have the games like Hockey, Volleyball, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Tennis ball Cricket and Shooting boll, The sports kits will be provided to every player by the government.

"The theme of the sporting event is 'Fit Rajasthan, Hit Rajasthan' and we are expecting that around 20 lakh people will participate in these games. It will be the first of its kind of event in the country. We are hopeful that it will not only encourage the youth to participate in sports but we will be able to find good talent for the country," said Chandna.

The games will be organized at the village, gram panchayat, block, district and state levels. Teams will be selected at the village level and there will be no age limit for the players to participate.