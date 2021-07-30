Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot approves proposal to raise minimum wages in state

The Rajasthan government has decided to increase the minimum wages in the state, according to an official statement.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal to increase the minimum wages by Rs 27 per day for each category. The increased rates will be applicable from July 1, 2020, an official statement said.

Unskilled workers will now get Rs 252 per day or Rs 6,552 per month as against the current Rs 225, semi-skilled workers will get Rs 264 per day or Rs 6,864 per month as against Rs 237 currently, according to a notification issued by the state's labour department.

Skilled worker will now get Rs 276 per day or Rs 7,176 per month, instead of Rs 249 per day, it added.

Highly skilled worker will get Rs 326 per day or Rs 8,476 per month, instead of Rs 299 per day, the notification said.

In this way, each class will get a benefit of Rs 702 per month in minimum wages, it added.

The proposed minimum wage rates, applicable from July 1, 2020, have been fixed on the basis of the hike in the Consumer Price Index for the period from January 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020. The last hike in the rates of minimum wages was implemented from May 1, 2019.