Wrestlers Protest: Congress takes a dig at PM Modi with 'beti rulao' picture of Vinesh Phogat crying

The Congress party on Thursday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by using a morphed image of him standing in front of a portrait of a crying Vinesh Phogat to highlight the apathy of the wrestlers and the inaction by the BJP-led central government in the controversy.

The picture shows PM Modi looking at a portrait of wrestler Vinesh Phogat's crying face.

"Beti rulao," Congress captioned the picture. The image shared by Congress is an apparent dig at PM over his silence on the wrestlers' protest.

Security beefed up in Delhi

Security was tightened at Delhi's border points on Thursday in view of a call for nationwide demonstrations given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in support of wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Security personnel are maintaining strict vigil at the border points and extra pickets have been put up to prevent any untoward incident, Delhi Police officials said.

Khap panchayat calls for nationwide protests

The SKM, an umbrella body of farmers' unions, had on Tuesday called for nationwide protests on June 1 in support of wrestlers who have been demanding the arrest of Singh for allegedly sexually harassing female grapplers, including a minor.

In a statement, the SKM had said its call for demonstrations was aimed at securing the democratic right to protest by the Indian wrestlers and all other sections of society, and to demand the arrest of Singh, who is also a BJP MP.

It said it would coordinate with platforms of trade unions, women, youth, students and all other sections, including intellectuals, to stage demonstrations.

The wrestlers, who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking the arrest of Singh, were removed from the site by the Delhi Police on Sunday after they tried to march to the new Parliament building that was inaugurated the same day. They were detained and later let off. (With PTI inputs)

