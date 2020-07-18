Why Subramanian Swamy wants a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy had recently championed the call for a CBI investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A little more than a week ago, he had asked advocate Ishkaran Bhandari to "look into facts of Sushant Singh Rajput death case and see whether it's a fit case for CBI investigation".
Now, on Friday, July 18, Swamy said that the possibility of a CBI investigation being ordered by the government over the actor's alleged suicide had "vastly increased".
"At the very minimum the CBI can to begin with investigation of the induced or assisted suicide crime under Sections 306 and 308 read with Section 120 A and B of IPC," he tweeted.
Sushant Singh Rajput is believed to have committed suicide in June. The 34-year-old actor had been found hanging in his Mumbai residence on June 14. His death had sent shock waves through the country. Even as many expressed their grief over his untimely demise, a conversation had begun about topics such as nepotism in the entertainment industry, mental health challenges and so on.
Many have speculated that his death was not a mere suicide, with unsubstantiated 'evidence' being brought forth. Even as the Mumbai police began investigations -- and recorded the statements of several people from the industry -- the clamour for the CBI to take over the case has grown.
Earlier, some fans had even taken to social media to urge Prime Minister Modi to initiate a CBI case to look into his demise.
More recently, the late actor's rumoured girlfriend had taken to Twitter to urge Home Minister Amit Shah to begina CBI probe.
It now remains to be seen if Swamy's call for a probe will garner more success than the above efforts.
