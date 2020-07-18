Why Subramanian Swamy wants a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy had recently championed the call for a CBI investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A little more than a week ago, he had asked advocate Ishkaran Bhandari to "look into facts of Sushant Singh Rajput death case and see whether it's a fit case for CBI investigation".

Now, on Friday, July 18, Swamy said that the possibility of a CBI investigation being ordered by the government over the actor's alleged suicide had "vastly increased".

"At the very minimum the CBI can to begin with investigation of the induced or assisted suicide crime under Sections 306 and 308 read with Section 120 A and B of IPC," he tweeted.