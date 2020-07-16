Sushant's 'girlfriend' Rhea Chakraborty requests Amit Shah for CBI probe on actor's death

Sushant Singh Rajput's "girlfriend" Rhea Chakraborty has requested Home Minister Amit Shah for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry into the late actors death.

Rhea took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon to introduce herself to the Home Minister as the late actor's "girlfriend" while demanding a CBI investigation. Sushant was found hanging at his residence on June 14 and postmortem report has stated he committed suicide.

"Respected @amitshahofficial sir, I'm Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely, Rhea Chakraborty #satyamevajayate," the actress wrote on her verified Instagram account.