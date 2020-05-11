Why Bois Locker Room controversy is a sign that parents and teachers need to start talking openly about sex

On Sunday night, it was revealed that one of the conversations shared as part of the Bois Locker Room group was between a girl and a boy. The girl- who assumed the alias of Siddharth – suggested in the chat a plan to sexually assault herself, the Delhi police said.

The Bois Locker Room – probably derived from President Donald Trump’s ‘locker room’ conversation talk – is the second highly publicised story involving affluent teenagers talking about sexually assaulting their female classmates. A few months ago, a leading IB School in Mumbai also suspended 14 students after a WhatsApp conversation that spoke of assaulting females went viral on social media.

While it’s easy for us to get into a ‘holier than thou’ mode and express shock at the way the boys have behaved, we need to take a few things into consideration.

The NCERT had, in 2017, spoken about the dangers of child abuse and had even incorporated it in its the syllabus at the time. An NCERT official was quoted saying that, ‘children are more conscious of their surrounding and taking care of themselves, but younger children are more vulnerable, so there is a need to explain this.’