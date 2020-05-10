Subplot in Bois Locker Room: Delhi Police says a girl impersonated a guy and suggested 'gang rape' as 'character test'

In an unexpected twist in the Bois Locker Room controversy, Delhi Police's investigation has revealed that the Snapchat screenshot which went viral on social media, is not a part of the Bois Locker Room group chat. Instead, Delhi Police said that the conversation is of a girl sent those texts to a boy by using the fake male profile in order to "test his character".

"Among the various screenshots shared on multiple social media platforms, is a screenshot of a one-to-one Snapchat conversation, where a person named 'Siddharth' is suggesting a plan of sexual assault of a girl to the other person (receiver). The investigation has revealed that the alleged Snapchat conversation is in fact, between a girl who is sending those texts to a boy by using the fake male profile. In the chat, she is suggesting the plan to sexually assault herself," said Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police added that the girl's purpose was to test the character of the boy. "When the Bois Locker Room Instagram screenshots were revealed to others and started circulating on social media, the alleged Snapchat conversation got mixed with it due to its sensational nature and due to its availability on different student groups," read the investigation report.