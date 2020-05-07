'Teach your sons': Mira Kapoor reacts to Bois Locker Room fiasco, shares an essay

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has reacted to the Boys Locker Room fiasco. While several celebrities expressed concern over the attitude of the teenage boys, Mira shared journalist Rega Jha's essay, which speaks about consent, gender quality and more.

After the controversy exploded on Twitter, Rega Jha had shared an essay that she penned down three years ago. Mira Kapoor took to her Instagram story to share the essay that talks about what Indian parents should teach their boys. It says, "Teach your sons that they aren’t entitled to any woman’s body, attention, or time."

Check it out here: