'Teach your sons': Mira Kapoor reacts to Bois Locker Room fiasco, shares an essay

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has reacted to the Boys Locker Room fiasco. While several celebrities expressed concern over the attitude of the teenage boys, Mira shared journalist Rega Jha's essay, which speaks about consent, gender quality and more.
After the controversy exploded on Twitter, Rega Jha had shared an essay that she penned down three years ago. Mira Kapoor took to her Instagram story to share the essay that talks about what Indian parents should teach their boys. It says, "Teach your sons that they aren’t entitled to any woman’s body, attention, or time."
Check it out here:
Leaked screenshots of a private Instagram chat group comprising some teenage school students from the Capital has stirred up a storm over rape culture in India. Many of these boys were allegedly seen sharing photos of underage girls, objectifying them, and planning "gang rapes".
Bollywood celebrities expressed shock over the mindset of the teenage boys and took to Twitter to react to the controvery. 'Veere Di Wedding' actress Swara Bhasker said, "Swara Bhasker expressed: "#boyslockerroom a telling tale of how toxic masculinity starts young! Underage boys gleefully planning how to rape & gangrape minor girls. Parents & teachers must address this with those Kids.. Not enough to ''hang rapists''.. we must attack the mentality that creates rapists!"
Meanwhile, the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police have detained a 15-year-old student of a prominent school in South Delhi in connection with the Instagram chat group where rapes were glorified and photos of underage girls were being shared and objectified. Twenty two other boys have also have been identified.
Inputs by IANS
