Whose arrest is it anyway? Bihar and Delhi cops clash after Sharjeel Iman nabbed

Patna: Bihar and Delhi police officers on Tuesday noon clashed verbally in public over credit to arrest the JNU student Sharjeel Imam who was facing charges of sedition in Assam, UP and Delhi.

A team of Delhi police arrested Imam ,a PhD student of JNU from Kako in Jahanabad district.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar claimed Bihar police had extended assistance to Delhi police. Nitish also appealed 'now attempts be made to normalise the situation following anti-CAA agitations.

Eyewitnesses said Bihar police and Delhi police clashed in presence of imam over jurisdiction too and each of them tried to take credit.

"We have arrested Sharjeel Imam from Jehanabad," said Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch.