'Our aim is to cut Assam and North-East from India': Former JNU student Sharjeel Imam; who is he?

Shaheen Bagh, the anti-CAA-NRC-NPR protest ground has again made it to top headlines but for a wrong reason this time. In a recent video doing the rounds on social media from the protest shows a former JNU student making controversial statements.

Sharjeel Imam, the person in the video has made a controversial statement saying that Muslims are in such numbers that they can out the entire Northeast from the rest of India.

"If we have five lakh organised people then we can cut the North-east from rest of India. Our responsibility is to cut Assam from India then Government will hear our voice. If we have to help Assam then we will have to cut Assam from rest of India," said Sharjeel in the video.