Watch: Senior journalist attacked by protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh; Twitter reacts

On Friday, a senior journalist was allegedly assaulted while reporting from Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. Protests against the CAA, NRC and NPR at Shaheen Bagh had started mid-December following a violent anti-CAA protest at Jamia Millia University in the neighbourhood.

Deepak Chaurasia, the consulting editor of News Nation TV channel, has alleged that he was heckled and roughed up by the protesters in Shaheen Bagh on Friday. On his Twitter handle, Chaurasiya uploaded a one-minute video in which he is seen being surrounded by protestors and being manhandled by them. The protestors violently tried to push him away and also snatched his mic.

While sharing the video, the senior journalist said “We are hearing that the constitution is in danger, we are hearing that the fight is to save democracy! When I reached Shaheen Bagh to show the same voice to the country, there was nothing less than mob lynching!”