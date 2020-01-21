Shaheen Bagh women protestors send defamation notice to BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya over ‘paid protest’ charge

The notice states that Malviya’s statement of the protesters being paid was false and could have a negative impact on the national and international community. The notice alleged that Malviya's actions comprise an offence under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (Punishment for defamation) under which a convict faces jail up to two years and fine.

"By making and propagating false allegations against the protesters and casting aspersions on their motivations, you, the addressee, and other entities, have not only played a fraud on the general public but have also attempted to bring disrepute to the protesters who are bringing the attention of a large number of people on the issues being pressed by this extraordinary exercise of Constitutional freedom," read the notice.

Thousands of people, including women and children, have been protesting at Shaheen Bagh, which has become an epicentre of the anti-CAA agitation in the national capital, for the last over 36 days. Meanwhile, the Delhi police on Monday appealed to protesters at Shaheen Bagh to unblock the road after parents of schoolchildren expressed "deep anxiety" in view of forthcoming board examinations.