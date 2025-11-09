Prashant Bhushan Shares 'Fake' University Notice On ‘50 Marks For Attending PM Modi’s Rally’; DBUU & Its Alumni Clarify It’s False

Prashant Bhushan Shares 'Fake' University Notice On ‘50 Marks For Attending PM Modi’s Rally’; Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand University & Its Alumni Clarify It’s False | File Pic

Dehradun: Lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan on Saturday, November 8, shared on X a purported notice claiming that Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand University (DBUU) would award 50 internal marks to students for attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Dehradun.



The university later clarified that the notice was fake and not issued by any authorised authority.

University Refutes ‘50 Marks’ Notice as Fabricated



The widely circulated document stated that all B.Tech CSE (2nd Year) and BCA (2nd Year) students must attend the Prime Minister’s event at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) on Sunday, 9 November 2025. It claimed the attendance would be counted under the Bharatiya Gyan Parampara (Indian Knowledge System) course, with each participant receiving 50 internal marks.



The document appeared to be issued by BCA Head of Department Rohit Goyal and B.Tech CSE Programme Coordinator Govind Singh Panwar but lacked any signature or official seal. Soon after it surfaced, DBUU issued a clarification on Facebook writing, “It has come to our attention that a fake notice has been circulated in the name of DBUU regarding marks for the upcoming visit to FRI on 09 November 2025. We would like to clarify that the notice is completely false and not issued or approved by the University. It does not bear any official signature, reference number, or authorisation.”



The university subsequently released a signed notification reaffirming that the circulated notice was “completely fake” and not released through any authorised channel.

University Alumni & PIB Fact-Check Claim



DBUU alumnus Rajeev Karn shared the university’s official letter dated November 8, confirming the circulating document’s falsity. He pointed out that the fake notice lacked a date, signature, and reference number, the details he verified directly with the college.



The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check unit also posted on X, confirming that the notice shared online was fabricated.



Prime Minister Modi is set to visit Dehradun on Sunday to attend Uttarakhand’s Silver Jubilee celebrations and inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 8,260 crore.