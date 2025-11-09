 Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall In These Regions; Check Details
Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall In These Regions; Check Details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rainfall with cloudy skies in coastal region of Karnataka on Sunday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are set to range around 18 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 10:40 AM IST
Bengaluru Weather | The Weather Channel

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall for several parts of Bengaluru and surrounding districts over the next few days. After weeks of fluctuating temperatures and dry spells, this rainfall is expected to bring much-needed relief to residents, offering cooler evenings and cleaner air.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur, and Kolar districts are likely to witness light showers accompanied by cloudy skies and mild winds. The rainfall activity is attributed to moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea interacting with local weather systems over South Interior Karnataka.

Today's weather

The maximum temperature in Bengaluru is expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may remain near 18 degrees Celsius, providing pleasant weather conditions. The IMD also indicated the possibility of occasional thunderstorms in certain areas, especially during late afternoons and evenings. Commuters are advised to carry umbrellas and plan their travel accordingly, as brief spells of rain could cause minor traffic disruptions in low-lying regions.

This spell of rain comes as a relief after the recent hot and humid days. Meteorologists say that the city is currently under the influence of a weak trough passing through southern peninsular India, which may sustain rainfall activity for the next two to three days.

What you should do (if you're in the affected area)

Avoid going to the sea, avoid being near the coast or beaches.

Stay indoors, especially when the wind picks up and the rain starts heavily.

Secure anything loose outside (e.g., chairs, sheets, loose roofing), and close windows/doors firmly.

Charge your phone, ensure you have a torch/flashlight, water bottles, and some food — be ready for power cuts.

