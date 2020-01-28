Sharjeel Imam arrested for sedition in Bihar over 'cut off Assam from India' comment

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested JNU student Sharjeel Imam, booked in sedition case, from Jahanabad in Bihar.

Speaking about the arrest of the anti-CAA activist, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the police must have acted according to law for wrongdoing.

"Protests are one thing, but nobody can talk about country's disintegration," Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.

"We have arrested Sharjeel Imam from Jehanabad," said Rajesh Deo, deputy commissioner of police, Crime Branch.

The force had deployed five teams to locate Imam, a resident of Bihar. Raids were conducted in Mumbai, Patna and Delhi.