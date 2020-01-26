Delhi Police books Shaheen Bagh protester Sharjeel Imam for sedition over 'cut off Assam from India' comment

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi police on Sunday booked Sharjeel Imam, the co-ordinator of the Shaheen Bagh protests, for his controversial "cut off Assam from India" speech that he allegedly made a few days ago at the protest site.

Imam has been slapped with charges of sedition and inciting enmity between communities under Sections 124A, 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"It was noticed that one Sharjeel Imam, permanent resident of Bihar and former student of JNU has been delivering very inflammatory and instigating speeches in his opposition to CAA and NRC. He had previously delivered one such speech in Jamia on December 13 and thereafter has given one even more inflammatory and instigating speech against the government, which is being widely circulated on social media," the Delhi police said.