When Vikas Dubey shot Rajnath Singh's minister and walked free

On November 11, 2001, when Rajnath Singh who is now Union Defence Minister, was the CM of Uttar Pradesh back then, Dubey along with his 7 henchmen armed with rifles and country-made pistols allegedly accosted BJP leader Santosh Shukla who was a minister in Singh's cabinet and shot him dead, reported India Today.

The incident allegedly happened in broad daylight after an argument with the men. Shukla was being chased and he even ran for his life to Shivli police station. But what's surprising is that Dubey chased Shukla all the way inside the police station and shot him dead in the presence of 25 policemen. He later walked away.

Well, a year after the incident, Dubey surrendered before the police but was released on bail. But during his trial, witnesses including the policemen did not put forth any evidence and hence Dubey was acquitted by the court.