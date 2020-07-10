Vikas Dubey Encounter: 5 Bollywood movies that glorified police encounters

On Friday, dreaded Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey was shot dead in encounter when he tried to flee after a road accident. According to reports, the vehicle overturned two kilometres before reaching Kanpur city limits. Dubey allegedly tried snatching a pistol after the vehicle overturned to make an escape, but was shot multiple times. The series of events that led to the alleged police encounter seemed straight of an action-packed Bollywood crime thriller by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Netizens also pointed out the similarities between the alleged encounter and the scene from movies like 'Singham' and 'Jolly LLB 2'. While Twitterati are having a field day mocking the UP Police and calling the encounter 'fake', let's look some of the popular Bollywood movies that glorified police encounters.
1. Singham
Ajay Devgn's 2011 film 'Singham', which was a remake of the 2010 Tamil film "Singam" featuring Suriya and Anushka Shetty. The actor who essayed the role of a fearless cop 'Bajirao Singham' in the film offered the audience with some of the most popular dialogues still being etched in the memories of the people.
The Rohit Shetty flick revolved around an honest police officer in Goa and Jaikant Shikre (Prakash Raj), the antagonist, a don and politician in Goa running various rackets like kidnapping, extortion and smuggling. Later, Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn), an honest Maratha police inspector takes charge of the cases.
2. Jolly LLB 2
Superstar Akshay Kumar's 2017 film Jolly LLB 2 was the second installment of Jolly LLB, which featured Arshad Warsi. Set in Lucknow, ‘Jolly LLB 2’ was the story of Jagdishwar Mishra aka Jolly, a struggling lawyer who has moved from Kanpur to the city of nawabs to pursue his dream of becoming a big-time lawyer. It also featured actor Saurabh Shukla, who won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in Jolly LLB and Anu Kapoor in pivotal roles. In the courtroom drama, Akshay fights the case of an innocent man, who was killed in a fake police encounter.
3. Ab Tak Chhappan
The 2004 film 'Ab Tak Chappan' was loosely based on the life of encounter-specialist Pradeep Sharma. It revolved around Inspector Sadhu Agashe -- played by Nana Patekar - from the Mumbai Encounter Squad famous for having killed 56 people in police encounters. The crime drama showed an inspector becoming a fugitive of the law, who is armed with a personal vendetta to find and kill the gangsters behind his wife's death.
4. Company
Ram Gopal Varma’s 2002 film was loosely based on the relationship between gangsters Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Rajan, who were once very close, before having a fallout after 1993 bomb blasts. Ajay Devgn and Vivek Oberoi played the role of the mob bosses. A sequel to Satya, it was the second installment in RGV's Indian Gangster trilogy. It garnered cult status as a gangster drama for its realistic depiction of the Indian underworld.
5. Gangaajal
Prakash Jha's 'Gangaajal' starred Ajay Devgn, Gracy Singh, Mukesh Tiwari and Daya Shankar Pandey in pivotal roles. Ajay played an honest superintendent of police, who is assigned to a town to reduce crime rates. The movie, which is ranked among Ajay Devgan's top 10 movies, was loosely based on the 1980 Bhagalpur blindings.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)