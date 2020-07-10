Vikas Dubey Encountered: Check out the full history of Kanpur gangster's criminal cases

Notorious gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on Friday after a police convoy carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in Bhauti area. Vikas was killed in retaliation while he tried to abscond from the accidental government vehicle of the convoy.
Vikas Dubey had 62 criminal cases registered against him in UP, including five cases of murder and eight cases of attempt to murder. Police had invoked tough laws such as the UP Gangsters’ Act, Goonda Act, and the National Security Act against him.
The long criminal history of 61 cases since 1990 to 2020 of Vikas Dubey came to a close on Friday.
Gist of criminal history of Vikas Dubey:
In 1990- Booked for physical assault in Kanpur.
In 1992- Booked in Shivli police station area for the murder of a Dalit.
In 1999- Killed Jhunna Baba of his own village and grabbed his land and few other properties.
In 2000- Jailed for murdering a retired principal of a local college (Tara Chand Inter College)
In 2001- Reportedly shot dead a BJP leader, who had a state rank in UP, Santosh Shukla in broad day-light. The gunner, shadow and few of his staffers gave a statement in his favour, but he surrendered after six months and was acquitted for four years.
In 2002- Linked to the murder of a cable operator, who was allegedly killed over a dispute of Rs 20,000.
In the same year, a chargesheet was filed in Santosh Shukla’s murder case, which named Vikas Dubey along with eight others.
In 2006- Vikas Dubey became a member of Zilla Panchayat. He was already the pradhan of Bikru village. His brother was elected as gram pradhan of a neighboring village.
