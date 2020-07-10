Vikas Dubey Encountered: Check out the full history of Kanpur gangster's criminal cases

Notorious gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on Friday after a police convoy carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in Bhauti area. Vikas was killed in retaliation while he tried to abscond from the accidental government vehicle of the convoy.

Vikas Dubey had 62 criminal cases registered against him in UP, including five cases of murder and eight cases of attempt to murder. Police had invoked tough laws such as the UP Gangsters’ Act, Goonda Act, and the National Security Act against him.

The long criminal history of 61 cases since 1990 to 2020 of Vikas Dubey came to a close on Friday.