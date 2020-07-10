Vikas Dubey Encounter: Former CM Kamal Nath tweets list of questions over the incident

Soon after gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday while being brought back to the state from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, opposition parties have started putting the 'dramatic encounter' on question.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath on Friday took it to the twitter raise few questions on the incident. Taking it to the micro-blogging site, Nath raised suspicion over entry of Vikas Dubey in the state. In his tweet, he said, "Lord Mahakal never spared any sinner, I said this yesterday also and I am repeating again today that no sinner will be saved from the eyes of Mahakal. The story of notorious gangster Vikas Dubey came to an end but many questions remain unanswered. like -