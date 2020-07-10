Vikas Dubey Encounter: Former CM Kamal Nath tweets list of questions over the incident

Soon after gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday while being brought back to the state from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, opposition parties have started putting the 'dramatic encounter' on question.
Former chief minister Kamal Nath on Friday took it to the twitter raise few questions on the incident. Taking it to the micro-blogging site, Nath raised suspicion over entry of Vikas Dubey in the state. In his tweet, he said, "Lord Mahakal never spared any sinner, I said this yesterday also and I am repeating again today that no sinner will be saved from the eyes of Mahakal. The story of notorious gangster Vikas Dubey came to an end but many questions remain unanswered. like -
• How the police team, which is searching for 40 teams of the dreaded criminal, has gone to Ujjain by a car registered under UP? For how long did he stay in Ujjain and under whose protection?
• How many companions did he had and where are they?
• How did he walk fearlessly in Mahakal temple? How did he make his temple pictures viral?
• The month of Sawan is going on, Mahakal temple is on high alert. In such a situation, how did such a delinquent criminal easily enter the temple by penetrating the security of Mahakal temple? This is a question mark on the security system?
• How did such a dreaded criminal surrender himself so easily?
• After getting information about such a big criminal, the police who came to apprehend it, did not even have a weapon in terms of security?
• Sudden transfer of police officers one day prior despite the month of Sawan, how?
• After all, which political patronage did he get, which made it all so easy? The truth of these questions must be revealed because this incident has once again shamed our state across the country. The government should answer these questions.