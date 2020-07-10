UP: 7 country-made bombs recovered from ration shop owned by Vikas Dubey's accomplice

Kanpur: Kanpur Police said that seven country-made bombs were recovered from a ration shop here owned by an accomplice of Vikas Dubey, who was killed in an encounter with the police, on Friday.

"Seven country-made bombs have been recovered from the government ration shop owned by Dayashankar Agnihotri, an accomplice of Vikas Dubey at Bikru village in Chaubey police station area," police said.

A case is being registered in this regard.

Dubey was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run for the last several days and visited Ujjain to offer prayers at a temple, where he was identified by a security guard at the shrine.

The gangster was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.