What is happening in Norway and Sweden and why are people linking it to Bengaluru and Delhi riots?

But what exactly is happening?

On Saturday, around 300 people had gathered in the in the Swedish city of Malmo on Saturday to protest the burning of a copy of the Quran a day earlier. The incident that had taken place near a predominantly migrant neighbourhood was reportedly carried out by a far-right Danish party called Stram Kurs and filmed and posted online. Hours earlier, the group's leader had been denied permission to hold a meeting in Malmo about “Islamization in the Nordic countries”.

Less than a day later, neighbouring Norway saw protests with a similar theme. This was a clash between protesters and counter-protesters in the country's capital, Oslo. As per a report by Deutsche Welle or DW, clashes broke out at the rally organised by the Stop Islamization of Norway (SIAN) group near the Parliament. Counter-protesters then arrived, banging drums and chanting that they did not want 'racist" people around. Matters took a violent turn after one woman reportedly tore pages off the Quran and spat on it.

Why is Indian Twitter talking about this? What is the connection with the Delhi and Bengaluru riots?

Many Twitter users have taken it upon themselves to compare the two incidents to the Delhi and Bengaluru riots from earlier this year. This has been echoed by many well known individuals with verified accounts and thousands of followers.