Delhi Riots 2020: Garuda Prakashan says they have got an overwhelming response with 30,000 preorders

Bloomsbury on August 22 announced it has withdrawn itself from publishing a book on the Delhi riots of February after there was outrage over a virtual pre-publication launch, which it said was being organised without its knowledge. Following the withdrawal of the book by Bloomsbury, Garuda Prakashan stepped in to publish 'Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story'.

The servers of Garuda Prakashan crashed within an hour after it confirmed taking over the publication of the book 'Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story'. Within less than an hour of the book was open for pre-booking, it had sold over 10,000 copies.

The book, which is a factual account based on investigation and interviews conducted by the authors, was scheduled to be published by Bloomsbury in September. But, Bloomsbury faced massive backlash online after an advertisement of the book launch on Saturday with BJP leader Kapil Mishra as a guest of honour did the rounds on social media.

There have been allegations that several leaders including Mishra made inflammatory speeches targeting anti-citizenship law protesters before the violence broke out in Northeast Delhi on February 23. Bloomsbury India issued a statement saying it strongly supports freedom of speech but also has a deep sense of responsibility towards society.

Communal violence broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after citizenship law supporters and protesters clashed with each other in the area, leaving 53 people dead and nearly 200 injured.