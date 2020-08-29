What next? Now RW Twitter sees a link between violence in Sweden and Delhi, Bengaluru riots

In recent days, Twitter has become the ultimate place to air your opinions, in many cases inviting dozens of vitriolic or abusive epithets simply because another individual disagrees. And while this rather unfortunate trend seems like it is here to stay, the focus of netizens' ire does seem a tad confusing today.

There is ongoing unrest in the Swedish city of Malmo on Saturday, with more than 300 people having gathered to protest. According to the TT news agency, the violence had followed the burning Friday afternoon of a Quran, near a predominantly migrant neighbourhood, that was carried out by far-right activists and filmed and posted online. While some have been detained for rioting, three individuals have reportedly been arrested on suspicion of inciting hatred.

And for many on Twitter, this follows the "same pattern" as the Delhi and Bengaluru riots from earlier this year. "Same pattern was seen in #DelhiRiots #bangaloreriots. They first offend you and when you retort they get super offended burn down and kill everyone who hasn’t offended anyone," opined actor Kangana Ranaut.

In another post she added that the "intolerance of Islam has made me stop going to mosques".