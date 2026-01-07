 No Relief For Former IPS Amitabh Thakur; Remand Extended In Industrial Plot Allotment Case
Former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur was denied relief by a local court in an alleged industrial plot allotment scam. The Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected his plea against judicial remand and ordered him to remain in district jail till January 21. His bail application was earlier dismissed, and he must now approach the district judge for regular bail.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 08:41 PM IST
Former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who has been lodged in jail since December 10 in connection with an alleged industrial plot allotment scam, was denied relief by a local court on Wednesday. The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Manju Kumari rejected the plea challenging his judicial remand and ordered that he remain in district jail until January 21.

Earlier on Tuesday, the court had also dismissed Thakur’s bail application. He will now have to approach the district judge with a regular bail plea. Thakur was arrested in connection with allegations that he fraudulently secured an industrial plot in his wife’s name in 1999 while serving as Superintendent of Police.

According to the prosecution, a complaint was filed on July 25, 2025, by Sanjay Sharma, a resident of Talkatora in Lucknow, at the Sadar Kotwali police station. An FIR was registered under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the IPC, accusing Thakur of cheating and criminal conspiracy.

Given the seriousness of the allegations, the state government transferred the investigation to a Special Investigation Team (SIT). SIT investigator Sobraran Singh arrested Thakur on December 10 and produced him before the CJM, who sent him to judicial custody at Deoria district jail.

During the hearing, Thakur’s counsel argued that there was no concrete evidence to justify the arrest and sought cancellation of remand. However, the court observed that the evidence cited earlier remained on record and rejected the plea.

