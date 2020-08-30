A day after violence erupted in Sweden, now Norway's Oslo sees clashes

Less than a day after violent protests rocked the Swedish city of Malmo, reports have come in suggesting that there has been a violent outbreak in the Norwegian city of Oslo on August 29. As per a report by Deutsche Welle or DW, a German public international broadcaster, clashes broke out at the rally organised by the Stop Islamization of Norway (SIAN) group near the Parliament at the nation's capital.

This in turn prompted counter-protests with news agency DPA reporting that the other side had taken to banging drums and chanting that they did not want 'racist" people around. Matters took a violent turn after one woman reportedly tore pages off the Quran and spat on it. Incidentally she had earlier been charged and acquitted for hate speech.

According to the DW report, 29 people were arrested after the clashes erupted. Reportedly, the counter-protesters had thrown eggs at the SIAN members and attempted to jump police barricades. Some had also tried to kick and climb a police van. Officials for their part had used pepper spray and tear gas to break up the clash.