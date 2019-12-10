What is going on? After voting in favour in LS, Shiv Sena to vote against CAB in Rajya Sabha

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said ''The CAB is an attack on the Indian constitution. Anyone who supports it is attacking and attempting to destroy the foundation of our nation.'' Further another party MP Hussain Dalwai opined Shiv Sena should have walked out of the house or abstained during voting.

The strong displeasure by Congress forced Shiv Sena to make a turn around on CAB. "We will not give support the bill unless things are clear. They (government) should make changes when they bring the bill to the Rajya Sabha," said Thackeray. He further added, ''We need to change this perception that those who support the bill and the BJP are patriots and those who oppose it are anti-national. The government should answer all the issues raised on the Bill."

Thackeray further stated that the party yesterday voted to support the CAB to absorb various people facing brutalities in other countries but we have asked many questions."