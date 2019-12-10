'Another U-turn': Twitter on Uddhav's indecision in supporting CAB

Only a few days after walking out of NDA, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena supported the Citizen (Amendment) Bill in the lower house of the parliament tabled on Monday.

Taking another U-turn, Maharashtra's chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said that the party won't support the bill in Rajya Sabha unless their questions are answered.

"We will not give support to the Bill (Citizenship Amendment Bill) unless things are clear," he said. "If any citizen is afraid of this Bill than one must clear their doubts. They are our citizens so one must answer their questions too." "Anyone who disagrees is a 'deshdrohi' is their illusion. We have suggested changes in the Citizenship Amendment Bill we want in Rajya Sabha. It is an illusion that only BJP cares for the country," he told ANI.