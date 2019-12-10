'Another U-turn': Twitter on Uddhav's indecision in supporting CAB

Only a few days after walking out of NDA, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena supported the Citizen (Amendment) Bill in the lower house of the parliament tabled on Monday.
Taking another U-turn, Maharashtra's chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said that the party won't support the bill in Rajya Sabha unless their questions are answered.
"We will not give support to the Bill (Citizenship Amendment Bill) unless things are clear," he said. "If any citizen is afraid of this Bill than one must clear their doubts. They are our citizens so one must answer their questions too." "Anyone who disagrees is a 'deshdrohi' is their illusion. We have suggested changes in the Citizenship Amendment Bill we want in Rajya Sabha. It is an illusion that only BJP cares for the country," he told ANI.
Twitter has reacted to Udhhav's indecision in supporting the bill which seeks to give citizenship to refugees from the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
Twitter users said that Uddhav changed his decision because Congress decided to backout from Maha Vikas Aghadi. Some users said the party changes its colours like a chameleon.
Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has hit out at Shiv Sena and said that "Sena's secularism is an illusion".
"Its an eye opener for those who are having illusions that Shiv Sena after joining hands with Congress has become secular. The party which heads Maha Vikas Aghadi government with Congress and NCP in Maharashtra backs BJP on #CAB," he tweeted.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)