‘CAB is attack on Constitution, attempt to destroy India’: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: A day after the Lok Sabha passed the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi described it as an attack on the Constitution and said that anyone who supports the Bill is attempting to destroy the foundation of India.

In a tweet, Congress MP from Wayanad said: "The CAB is an attack on the Indian constitution. Anyone who supports it is attacking and attempting to destroy the foundation of our nation." His remarks came a day after the Lok Sabha passed the CAB that seeks to give Indian nationality to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday-Tuesday midnight sitting though it was vehemently opposed by major opposition parties objecting its nature and describing it "against Muslim community", which the government rejected saying it does not affect the community residing in the country.