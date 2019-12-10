'Sena's secularism is an illusion': Sanjay Nirupam hits out at Shiv Sena after they support CAB

Only a few days after walking out of NDA, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena has supported the Citizen (Amendment) Bill in the lower house of the parliament. Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has hit out at the party and said that "Sena's secularism is an illusion".
"Its an eye opener for those who are having illusions that Shiv Sena after joining hands with Congress has become secular. The party which heads Maha Vikas Aghadi government with Congress and NCP in Maharashtra backs BJP on #CAB," he tweeted.
Sanjay Nirupam was one of the few Congress leaders who didn't support the idea of joining hands with Shiv Sena after the party broke off with their ally BJP.
Shiv Sena, through its mouthpiece Saamana on Monday put out two points before the bill was being tabled in Lok Sabha. The first was being that the government should either deny voting rights for 25 years to the non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan or 'teach a lesson' to the countries where minorities (Hindu, Sikh, Parsi, Jain, Buddhists and Christians) are being tortured. The second point was about the re-habilitation of the refugees. The mouthpiece said that Gujarat and Karnataka should bear the burden of the refugees as Maharashtra is already overburderned.
However, Speaking to ANI over Shiv Sena's support to the contentious CAB, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said, "Shiv Sena has a different ideology. The Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra has formed an alliance on the basis of a common minimum programme (CMP), which will not get affected due to the difference in our ideologies." "We will deliver all the promises made in CMP without any religious differences. People have to understand that every party has a different view but all will work with dedication for Maharashtra," he added.
The Bill, which seeks to give citizenship to refugees from the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday.
Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship Bill with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voted.
In Rajya Sabha, the Modi government requires the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member house.
(With Input from ANI)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)