'Sena's secularism is an illusion': Sanjay Nirupam hits out at Shiv Sena after they support CAB

Sanjay Nirupam was one of the few Congress leaders who didn't support the idea of joining hands with Shiv Sena after the party broke off with their ally BJP.

Shiv Sena, through its mouthpiece Saamana on Monday put out two points before the bill was being tabled in Lok Sabha. The first was being that the government should either deny voting rights for 25 years to the non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan or 'teach a lesson' to the countries where minorities (Hindu, Sikh, Parsi, Jain, Buddhists and Christians) are being tortured. The second point was about the re-habilitation of the refugees. The mouthpiece said that Gujarat and Karnataka should bear the burden of the refugees as Maharashtra is already overburderned.