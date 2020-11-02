What Baba Ka Dhaba fraud allegations teaches us about life, humans, and humanity

Every feelgood story of our times has one reigning plot, much like a Salman Khan movie. You either live a hero or the bubble bursts. That is one thing we can all surmise with 100% certitude in this day and age.

The RTI activist you are donating money to is most probably using it for kharcha paani barring a few random PILs.

The charity owner who promised to fight ‘fascism’ is probably using your hard-earned money on wine and asparagus.

The most vocal male ‘feminist’ #MeToo crusader is usually a sexual predator in real life.

The anti-caste activist probably won’t let his own daughter marry a lower-caste.

And so forth, most public heroes are invariably polar opposites in their private lives, epitomising the vices they claim to battle valiantly.

This natural reality was reflected once again in the Baba Ka Dhaba controversy.

A few weeks ago, Twitterati celebrated with the gusto one would reserve for the roll-out of a successful COVID-19 vaccine after they came together to click selfies at Baba ka Dhaba.

For the uninitiated, Kanta Prasad ran a road-side establishment called Baba Ka Dhaba in Malviya Nagar which hit viral nirvana after a video highlighted the lack of customers at the eatery post COVID-19. Now, even within a month of passing, Kanta Prasad filed a complaint against YouTuber Gaurav Wasand for allegedly ‘misappropriating money raised for him and his wife’.

Prasad told The Indian Express: “I don’t get a lot of customers now; most people come here to take selfies… Earlier I was earning over Rs 10,000 per day, now it’s Rs 3,000-Rs 5,000.”

The complaint claims Wasan deliberately shared his ‘family’s bank details and collected a huge amount as donation’. Wasan has denied the allegations, claiming he shared his bank details because he ‘didn’t want people to harass Baba’.

Meanwhile, some Youtubers have alleged Wasan received close to Rs 20-25 lakh, which he denies.