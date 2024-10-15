 Western Railway To Operate Festival Special Trains On Special Fare For Udhna-Kanpur And Ahmedabad-Gwalior; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWestern Railway To Operate Festival Special Trains On Special Fare For Udhna-Kanpur And Ahmedabad-Gwalior; Check Details

Western Railway To Operate Festival Special Trains On Special Fare For Udhna-Kanpur And Ahmedabad-Gwalior; Check Details

For the convenience of passengers and to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festive season, Western Railway has decided to run two Festival Special Trains on Special Fare between Udhna – Kanpur Central and Ahmedabad – Gwalior.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 12:04 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

For the convenience of passengers and to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festive season, Western Railway has decided to run two Festival Special Trains on Special Fare between Udhna – Kanpur Central and Ahmedabad – Gwalior.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, train  No. 09069 Udhna- Kanpur Central Special will depart from Udhna every Monday, at 05:30 am and reach Kanpur Central at 06:30 am the next day. This train will run from 21st October 2024 to 11th November, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09070 Kanpur Central - Udhna Special will depart from Kanpur Central every Tuesday, at 09:30 am and reach Udhna at 10:00 am the next day. This train will run from 22nd October, 2024 to 12th November, 2024.

Read Also
Mumbai: Western Railway To Boost Punctuality And Add Local Train Services With Completion Of Sixth...
article-image

Enroute this train will halt at Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Maksi, Shajapur, Biyavra Rajgarh, Ruthiyai, Guna, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Soni, Bhind and Etawah station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2 Tier, AC 3- Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second-Class Coaches.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Felicitates 2024 Paris Olympics Medal Winners; Raises Prize Money For Athletes
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Felicitates 2024 Paris Olympics Medal Winners; Raises Prize Money For Athletes
Mumbai: Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Man Accused Of Giving Champagne To Son, Boy Clarifies He Was Given 'Sharbat'
Mumbai: Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Man Accused Of Giving Champagne To Son, Boy Clarifies He Was Given 'Sharbat'
Maharashtra: CMO, DyCMO Bureaucrats Begin Transfers Amid Government Change Speculation
Maharashtra: CMO, DyCMO Bureaucrats Begin Transfers Amid Government Change Speculation
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena & Chahat Pandey Get Into Spat Yet Again, Former Says, ‘Thoda Sa Ungrateful Behave Karo Phir Dunga..’
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena & Chahat Pandey Get Into Spat Yet Again, Former Says, ‘Thoda Sa Ungrateful Behave Karo Phir Dunga..’

Similarly train No. 09411 Ahmedabad - Gwalior Superfast Special will depart from Ahmedabad every Saturday, at 8:25 pm and reach Gwalior at 1:00 pm the next day. This train will run from 19th October, 2024 to 02nd November, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09412 Gwalior -Ahmedabad Superfast Special will depart from Gwalior every Sunday, at 4.30 pm and reach Ahmedabad at 09:05 . the next day. This train will run from 20th October, 2024 to 03rd November, 2024.

Read Also
Mumbai: Western Railway GM Ashok Kumar Misra Conducts Surprise Inspection Of Suburban Section On...
article-image

Enroute this train will halt at Anand, Chhayapuri, Godhra, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Maksi, Guna and Shivpuri station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2 Tier, AC 3- Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second-Class Coaches.

The booking for Train Nos. 09069 & 09411 will open from 16th October, 2024 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mahadev Betting App Scandal: Top IPS Officer Remains Untouchable Despite Section 17A Clearance For...

Mahadev Betting App Scandal: Top IPS Officer Remains Untouchable Despite Section 17A Clearance For...

Western Railway To Operate Festival Special Trains On Special Fare For Udhna-Kanpur And...

Western Railway To Operate Festival Special Trains On Special Fare For Udhna-Kanpur And...

Canada Expels 6 Indian Diplomats Over Alleged 'Campaign Of Violence'

Canada Expels 6 Indian Diplomats Over Alleged 'Campaign Of Violence'

Bahraich Violence: Samajwadi Party Slams CM Yogi Adityanath After Riot Videos Surface

Bahraich Violence: Samajwadi Party Slams CM Yogi Adityanath After Riot Videos Surface

Haryana: BJP’s Krishan Panwar Resigns From Rajya Sabha After Winning Assembly Seat

Haryana: BJP’s Krishan Panwar Resigns From Rajya Sabha After Winning Assembly Seat