Western Railway To Operate Festival Special Trains On Special Fare For Udhna-Kanpur And Ahmedabad-Gwalior; Check Details

Representational Image

For the convenience of passengers and to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festive season, Western Railway has decided to run two Festival Special Trains on Special Fare between Udhna – Kanpur Central and Ahmedabad – Gwalior.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, train No. 09069 Udhna- Kanpur Central Special will depart from Udhna every Monday, at 05:30 am and reach Kanpur Central at 06:30 am the next day. This train will run from 21st October 2024 to 11th November, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09070 Kanpur Central - Udhna Special will depart from Kanpur Central every Tuesday, at 09:30 am and reach Udhna at 10:00 am the next day. This train will run from 22nd October, 2024 to 12th November, 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Maksi, Shajapur, Biyavra Rajgarh, Ruthiyai, Guna, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Soni, Bhind and Etawah station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2 Tier, AC 3- Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second-Class Coaches.

Similarly train No. 09411 Ahmedabad - Gwalior Superfast Special will depart from Ahmedabad every Saturday, at 8:25 pm and reach Gwalior at 1:00 pm the next day. This train will run from 19th October, 2024 to 02nd November, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09412 Gwalior -Ahmedabad Superfast Special will depart from Gwalior every Sunday, at 4.30 pm and reach Ahmedabad at 09:05 . the next day. This train will run from 20th October, 2024 to 03rd November, 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Anand, Chhayapuri, Godhra, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Maksi, Guna and Shivpuri station in both directions.

The booking for Train Nos. 09069 & 09411 will open from 16th October, 2024 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.