 Mumbai: Western Railway To Boost Punctuality And Add Local Train Services With Completion Of Sixth Line By March 2025
Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 08:13 PM IST
article-image
Image Of A Western Railway Local Train | Representative Image

Western Railway (WR) commuters can expect better punctuality and increased local train services in the coming financial year. A senior WR official has confirmed that the construction of the sixth line between Kandivali and Borivali is set to be completed by the end of March 2025, which is expected to ease congestion and enhance service reliability. WR has recently launched 12 new local train services to better meet the needs of passengers.

A senior railway official of WR reaffirmed their commitment to prioritizing passenger convenience and reliability. They highlighted ongoing efforts to create a more efficient transportation network, noting that the Western Railway (WR) has not only developed plans to enhance the overall travel experience but has also begun implementing these initiatives.

Recent progress includes the completion of the sixth line between Goregaon and Kandivali, as well as from Khar Road to Goregaon. This development means that WR's Mumbai Central division now operates six lines between Khar Road and Kandivali. Once the Kandivali-Borivali segment is finished, long-distance trains from Bandra Terminus will shift to the fifth and sixth lines from Borivali, which are currently used for fast local services. This transition is anticipated to create additional pathways for local trains between Andheri and Borivali, a notably busy suburban corridor.

“Upon completing the sixth line up to Borivali, we will not only introduce additional local trains but also reduce congestion, which will enhance overall punctuality,” stated the WR official.

Work is also ongoing for the sixth line between Khar Road and Mumbai Central; however, progress has been hampered by land acquisition issues. WR is optimistic that once these challenges are resolved, the project can be completed within a year.

According to an official, construction process of the fifth and sixth lines between Borivali and Virar has also commenced. Currently, utility shifting is underway, with an ambitious target to complete this work by December 2027. Land acquisition efforts for the extension of the Harbour Line from Goregaon to Borivali have also started, with completion anticipated by March 2027.

Furthermore, earthworks and bridge construction for the third and fourth lines between Virar and Dahanu are progressing, with a completion date projected for December 2026.

Currently, Western Railway operates 1,406 suburban services, catering to nearly 3 million passengers daily. "With these infrastructural enhancements, commuters can look forward to a more efficient and reliable travel experience in the near future" said an official.

