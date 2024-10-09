 Mumbai: Western Railway Recovers ₹68.45 Crore From Ticketless Passengers During Intensive Checking Drives From April To September 2024
In order to ensure hassle-free, comfortable travel and better services to all bonafide passengers over Western Railway, intensive ticket checking drives are being carried out continuously over Mumbai suburban local services, Mail/Express as well as passenger trains & holiday special trains so as to curb the menace of ticketless/irregular passengers.

Kamal Mishra Updated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 09:09 PM IST
The highly motivated ticket checking team under the supervision of senior commercial officers of Western Railway organized several ticket checking drives during the months of April to September 2024, thereby recovering an amount to the tune of Rs 68.45 Crore, which also includes Rs 22.70 Crore from Mumbai Suburban section.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the month of September 2024, an amount of Rs 6.14 crore was recovered through detection of 1.38 lakh ticketless/irregular passengers, including unbooked luggage cases.

Also, in the month of September, WR realized fines amounting to Rs 2.69 crore through detection of 80 thousand cases over Mumbai Suburban section.

To prevent unauthorized entry in AC local trains, frequent surprise ticket checking drives are carried out. As a result of these drives almost 28500 unauthorized passengers have been penalized from April to September 2024 and over Rs. 4 lakh collected in fines.

Western Railway appeals to the general public to travel with proper and valid tickets.

