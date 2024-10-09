 2-Day-Old Baby Girl With Uncut Umbilical Cord Found Abandoned In Sack On Bhopal Railway Track; Disturbing Visuals Surface
2-Day-Old Baby Girl With Uncut Umbilical Cord Found Abandoned In Sack On Bhopal Railway Track; Disturbing Visuals Surface

2-Day-Old Baby Girl With Uncut Umbilical Cord Found Abandoned In Sack On Bhopal Railway Track; Disturbing Visuals Surface

Police are also checking the CCTV footages of the camera installed nearby the railway track to identify the girl's parents.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 04:47 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day-old girl was discovered tied in a sack on a railway track in Bhopal on Wednesday. Police quickly took the child to the hospital for medical care. Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage to investigate the incident further.

According to information, the people heard voices of a newborn baby near the railway track in Bagh Umrao Dulha. Several locals nearby immediately noticed the noise and followed the sound.

A video of the scene has surfaced online, which shows the small girl lying in a yellow sack, with uncut umbilical cord.

Watch the video below :-

Upon searching, they discovered a yellow sack abandoned on the side of the track. With quick hands, they opened the sack and gasped as they found a tiny two-day-old girl wrapped inside.

Some of the onlookers rushed to call the police while others comforted the baby, keeping her warm. The police soon arrived, taking the child into their care and transporting her to the hospital for immediate medical attention. They also began reviewing nearby CCTV footage in hopes of identifying who might have left the infant there.

The police took the newborn girl into their custody and sent her to Kamla Nehru Hospital for treatment. Doctors confirmed that she was only one or two days old, and her umbilical cord had not yet been cut.

Currently, she is being kept under observation, but her condition is stable.

The police have registered a case at the local police station and are actively collecting information from nearby hospitals. They are also compiling a list of women who have recently given birth in an effort to track down her parents.

Many of these incidents are linked to societal pressures and economic hardships faced by families, particularly regarding the birth of female children.

