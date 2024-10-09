 Fight At Bhopal’s Abhivyakti: Viral Video Shows Group Of Boys Thrashing A Youth At Garba Pandal (WATCH)
The incident raised concerns about crowd control and safety measures during public events, especially during celebrations.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 03:17 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A viral video has surfaced on social media showing fight between 6-7 youths during a garba event in Bhopal.

The video was posted on Instagram by the ’Soorma Bhopali’ page has gone viral, showing a group of six to seven youths thrashing their peer on the garba ground on the last day of ’Abhivyakti,’ (an annual event held during Navratri). Though the reason of the fight remains unknown.

Watch the video below :-

In the video, the group can be seen beating the lone person, creating a chaotic scene that quickly attracted the attention of nearby attendees. As the fight escalated, other individuals rushed in to break it up, trying to restore order and ensure everyone's safety.

article-image

The incident has sparked widespread criticism on social media, with many users expressing their disappointment and anger over the violence. Comments are pouring in, highlighting concerns about safety and behavior during public events, such as 'Abhivyakti'.

People are urging organisers to implement better security measures and crowd control to prevent such incidents from overshadowing the joyous spirit of Abhivyakti.

The event, which is meant to celebrate culture and community, has now become a topic of heated discussion, with many calling for accountability and a return to the true essence of Navratri.

