 Overheating Of AC Causes Fire At 2-Storey Building In Jabalpur; Neighbours Flee In Panic!
The quick action of both the local community and the fire department helped to ensure the safety of everyone in the area.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in a two-storey house due to overheating of AC in Jabalpur on Wednesday.

The house is located at Jabalpur's Karamchand Chowk, which falls under the jurisdiction of Omti police station, and the situation is now under control. The incident panic among the nearby residents.

article-image

Initial investigations suggest that the fire might have been caused by an overheated air conditioner. However, the exact cause is still under review, and a detailed assessment of the damage is yet to be completed. Authorities have not yet determined the full extent of the loss.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in this incident. The quick action of both the local community and the fire department helped to ensure the safety of everyone in the area.

article-image

According to information, the blaze began on the upper floor of the building, sending thick smoke into the air and alarming those in the surrounding area.

The blaze was so thick that the neighbours also came out of their homes due to suffocation. Emergency services were immediately alerted, and fire brigade teams quickly rushed to the scene.

Firefighters managed to bring the situation under control before it could spread to other parts of the house or nearby buildings. Their timely response, along with the efforts of local residents, played a crucial role in preventing a major disaster.

