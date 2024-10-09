 MP Shocker! 8-Year-Old Girl Falls From Overloaded Auto On Way To School, Dies
Representative Image

Bina (Madhya Pradesh): A distressing incident has been reported from Madhya Pradesh's Bina where an eight-year-old girl fell from the front seat of the overloaded auto and died. The incident was reported on Tuesday morning when the girl boarded the auto for school. The driver, despite having 11 children already at the back, accepted the girl and made her sit on the front seat. She has been booked for negligence.

The deceased was identified as Paridhi, a resident of Bardha.

According to information, Paridhi took an auto for going to school on Tuesday. There were 12 children already sitting in the auto which is more than its capacity. 11 children were sitting at the backside. Even then, the driver, Kuldeep Lodhi was looking for another passenger and he made Paridhi to sit in front in his auto just for greed of ₹20.

As soon as the driver started the auto, Paridhi fell from the auto on Bina- Sagar Road. She got hurt in her stomach and died on the spot. The on-lookers informed the police and police reached the spot.

Case registered

This incident has sent the shockwaves to the community, and raises concerns regarding child safety and vehicle regulations. This tragic accident highlights the urgent need for stricter enforcement of vehicle capacity regulations to prevent such incidents to happen in future.

