VIDEO: Muslim Man Caught Urinating Outside Hanuman Temple In Indore, Chased Away By Angry Hindu Men

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was allegedly caught urinating outside a Hanuman temple in Indore. The incident was reported at MG Road and was captured in the CCTV camera on Monday night.

The CCTV viral clip shows the youth zipping of his pants facing the temple wall and urinating. Some Hindu activists spotted him and chased him away.

The traders kept the marked closed on Tuesday as a part of protest and demanded strict action against the accused.

The youth in the video is said to be the son of shopkeeper named Moinuddin. Indore police have not revealed his name yet.

In the viral video, two youths can be seen approaching towards the temple wall at night. One of them loosened his pants and tried to pee facing the wall, while the other stood aside. It seems as he was supervising the site. When the two on-lookers (said to be Hindus) saw him urinating, they rushed towards him and chased them away.

According to information, the youth urinated outside the Hanuman temple in Indore at around 9 pm on Monday night. He was accompanied by another youth. It was reported that both the youths are from Chandan Nagar.

The two-onlookers tried to stop the youth and showed him a slap. Following, they both ran away from the spot. As soon as information about the incident was received, workers of Hindu organizations also reached the spot and created a ruckus. They held the accused and demanded NSA. A large number of police forces were deployed here.

A person named Toofan Singh has lodged an FIR in the police station.

The police have registered a case against the accused under section 299 of the Indian Judicial Code and further investigations are underway. The police is currently looking for the accused.