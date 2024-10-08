 VIDEO: Muslim Man Caught Urinating Outside Hanuman Temple In Indore, Chased Away By Angry Hindu Men
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreVIDEO: Muslim Man Caught Urinating Outside Hanuman Temple In Indore, Chased Away By Angry Hindu Men

VIDEO: Muslim Man Caught Urinating Outside Hanuman Temple In Indore, Chased Away By Angry Hindu Men

The police have registered a case against the accused under section 299 of the Indian Judicial Code and further investigations are underway.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 04:53 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was allegedly caught urinating outside a Hanuman temple in Indore. The incident was reported at MG Road and was captured in the CCTV camera on Monday night.

The CCTV viral clip shows the youth zipping of his pants facing the temple wall and urinating. Some Hindu activists spotted him and chased him away.

The traders kept the marked closed on Tuesday as a part of protest and demanded strict action against the accused.

The youth in the video is said to be the son of shopkeeper named Moinuddin. Indore police have not revealed his name yet.

FPJ Shorts
National Film Awards 2024: Manasi Parekh In Tears After Winning Best Actress For Gujarati Film Kutch Express (VIDEO)
National Film Awards 2024: Manasi Parekh In Tears After Winning Best Actress For Gujarati Film Kutch Express (VIDEO)
BYD eMax 7 Launched in India: Key Features and Price Details Revealed
BYD eMax 7 Launched in India: Key Features and Price Details Revealed
Salman Khan Charges ₹ 60 CRORE Per Month For Bigg Boss 18, May Take Away THIS Whopping Amount By End Of Season
Salman Khan Charges ₹ 60 CRORE Per Month For Bigg Boss 18, May Take Away THIS Whopping Amount By End Of Season
'Ranveer Singh Effect': Deepika Padukone TROLLED For 'Cringe' Cop Avatar In Singham Again, Called Out For 'Irritating' Accent
'Ranveer Singh Effect': Deepika Padukone TROLLED For 'Cringe' Cop Avatar In Singham Again, Called Out For 'Irritating' Accent
Read Also
Indore Man Dragged Out Of Car & Beaten Up While Rushing His Pregnant Wife To Hospital
article-image

In the viral video, two youths can be seen approaching towards the temple wall at night. One of them loosened his pants and tried to pee facing the wall, while the other stood aside. It seems as he was supervising the site. When the two on-lookers (said to be Hindus) saw him urinating, they rushed towards him and chased them away.

Read Also
MP SHOCKER! Woman Rescued From In-Laws' House After 16 Years Of Hostage, Weighs 35 Kgs
article-image

According to information, the youth urinated outside the Hanuman temple in Indore at around 9 pm on Monday night. He was accompanied by another youth. It was reported that both the youths are from Chandan Nagar.

The two-onlookers tried to stop the youth and showed him a slap. Following, they both ran away from the spot. As soon as information about the incident was received, workers of Hindu organizations also reached the spot and created a ruckus. They held the accused and demanded NSA. A large number of police forces were deployed here.

Read Also
MP Horror: Speeding Pick-Up Vehicle Hits Elderly Couple Enjoying Chai At National Highway; Drags...
article-image

A person named Toofan Singh has lodged an FIR in the police station.

The police have registered a case against the accused under section 299 of the Indian Judicial Code and further investigations are underway. The police is currently looking for the accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana Election Results 2024: MP BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma Makes Jalebi To Troll Congress Chief Jitu...

Haryana Election Results 2024: MP BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma Makes Jalebi To Troll Congress Chief Jitu...

VIDEO: Muslim Man Caught Urinating Outside Hanuman Temple In Indore, Chased Away By Angry Hindu Men

VIDEO: Muslim Man Caught Urinating Outside Hanuman Temple In Indore, Chased Away By Angry Hindu Men

Madhya Pradesh October 8 Weather Update: Monsoon Withdraws From State; Cooler Weather Expected By...

Madhya Pradesh October 8 Weather Update: Monsoon Withdraws From State; Cooler Weather Expected By...

Indore Man Dragged Out Of Car & Beaten Up While Rushing His Pregnant Wife To Hospital

Indore Man Dragged Out Of Car & Beaten Up While Rushing His Pregnant Wife To Hospital

Indore Crime Round-Up: Two Teenagers Stabbed Over Tiff; Man Stabbed By 6 Including Auto Driver For...

Indore Crime Round-Up: Two Teenagers Stabbed Over Tiff; Man Stabbed By 6 Including Auto Driver For...