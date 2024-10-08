 Haryana Election Results 2024: MP BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma Makes Jalebi To Troll Congress Chief Jitu Patwari's 'Rushed' Congratulatory Post (WATCH)
"Congress ke babbar shero... jalebi khao aur janta ko khilao," Patwari posted after early trends gave lead to the grand old party.

Khushboo BattaUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 05:52 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma jumped to take a swipe at Congress chief Jitu Patwari's 'jalebi' remarks as trends showed the saffron clan's lead in Haryana assembly elections.

Sharma was spotted on Tuesday making 'jalebis' to celebrate the BJP's victory in Haryana. However, this was not the only reason why he wore an apron! The move aimed at taking a jibe at Jitu Patwari's 'overconfident' post, where he speculated the grand old party's win was a little too early.

article-image

Notably, on Tuesday morning, the Congress Madhya Pradesh chief took to X to express his happiness as the early trends gave the Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led party in Haryana a big lead.

"Congress ke babbar shero, Congress karyalaya jao aur jalebi khao aur janta ko khilao (Brave lions of Congress, celebrate with jalebis).

Within hours, the numbers flipped, giving lead to the BJP.

Taking a jab at the Congress chief, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma decided to make some jalebis by himself. A video shared by The Sootr shows Sharma making jalebis in a big, wide pan of oil.

In fact, several users commented on Patwari's post in an attempt to troll him. One of them even asked if he was trolling Rahul Gandhi!

The current trends show 48 seats (leads/wins) to the BJP, 37 (wins/leads) to Congress, two to the BSP, and three to others.

