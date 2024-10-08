 Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: Congress Leader Pawan Khera Alleges Discrepancies In Vote Count Data As BJP Edges Towards A Hat-Trick
The Congress' turn around comes after they began celebrations in the morning when early trends showed the party in the lead. Pawan Khera had even expressed optimism, declaring it a moment of celebration, and confidently asserted that Congress will secure a full majority to form the government in both Haryana and Jammu Kashmir.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
article-image
Congress Leader Pawan Khera | ANI

New Delhi: As the BJP edges towards a hat-trick in the Haryana assembly, the Congress has raised concerns about discrepancies in the vote count data shown by the Election Commission.

"There is a mismatch in the actual number of rounds counted and the number of rounds being shown on the television through the Election Commission data. The EC data is lagging behind; they are still showing 4th or the 5th found data while 11 rounds have been counted. Our General Secretary Communications has tweeted to the Election Commission asking - are trying to put pressure on the local administration by delaying the display and uploading of data. In J&K you are getting live data with every round counted but in Haryana, it is not so." Congress' Pawan Khera said.

Accusation Made By Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Against The Election Commission Of India

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also accused the EC of trying to influence the results

"Like the Lok Sabha elections, in Haryana we are again witnessing slowing down of uploading up-to- date trends on the ECI website. Is the BJP trying to build pressure on administration by sharing outdated and misleading trends?" he said.

About The Turn Around

On early trends in morning, he said "This is just initial counting numbers, wait and watch...we are confident that we will get to eat laddus and jalebis all day today, we are going to send jalebis to Prime Minister Modi as well... We are confident that we are going to form the government with a majority in Jammu-Kashmir and Haryana."

Meanwhile, BJP candidates are leading in 48 of the 90 constituencies in the state, while the main opponent Congress is leading in 36 of the seats. As per the EC data at 12.20 pm between 6 and 12 rounds of counting are completed in most constituencies. 4 Independents and 1 candidate each of the INLD and the BSP are also leading.

Though exit polls had predicted Congress's victory in the election, if the trend continues, the BJP is poised for a hatrick win in the Assembly election of the state.

