 J&K Election Results 2024: 'We Fought The Good Fight & Results Will Reflect That,' Says National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K Election Results 2024: 'We Fought The Good Fight & Results Will Reflect That,' Says National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah

J&K Election Results 2024: 'We Fought The Good Fight & Results Will Reflect That,' Says National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah

The Election Commission of India said that an overall 63.88 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The poll panel said that a voter turn of 69.69 percent was recorded in the third phase held on October 1.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 09:45 AM IST
article-image
Omar Abdullah | File

Srinagar: Amid speculation over possible permutations and combinations for government formation in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday express hope for a positive outcome.

"Here's wishing all my colleagues and allies the very best of luck for today. We fought the good fight & now, InshaAllah, the results will reflect that." he said.

Read Also
Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election Results 2024: State BJP Chief Ravinder Raina Confident Of Party...
article-image

Omar Abdullah On Support Offered By PDP

Earlier on Monday, Omar Abdullah said that PDP has not offered support and called for putting an end to all speculations till the results are out.

FPJ Shorts
NSDL Gets SEBI's Nod To Go Ahead With IPO; CDSL Reacts On NSE, Key Details Still Under Wraps
NSDL Gets SEBI's Nod To Go Ahead With IPO; CDSL Reacts On NSE, Key Details Still Under Wraps
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu & First Lady Sajidha Mohamed Visit The Iconic Taj Mahal During State Visit To India
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu & First Lady Sajidha Mohamed Visit The Iconic Taj Mahal During State Visit To India
IBPS PO PET 2024: Admit Card Out For Pre Exam Training; Check Other Important Dates Here
IBPS PO PET 2024: Admit Card Out For Pre Exam Training; Check Other Important Dates Here
Haryana Election Results 2024: Congress Celebrates 'Jalebi Diwas' As Party Takes Leap In Early Trends
Haryana Election Results 2024: Congress Celebrates 'Jalebi Diwas' As Party Takes Leap In Early Trends

He was commenting on his father Farooq Abdullah's remarks that the National Conference-Congress alliance will take support of PDP even if it does not need it as "we have to go ahead together".

"They haven't extended support, they haven't offered support and we don't know what the voters have decided yet, so I really wish we could put a lid on all this premature speculation for the next 24 hours," Omar Abdullah said in a post on X.

About The J&K Assembly Elections 2024

The Election Commission of India said that an overall 63.88 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The poll panel said that a voter turn of 69.69 percent was recorded in the third phase held on October 1.

Phase 1 and Phase 2 saw polling percentages of 61.38 percent and 57.31 percent, respectively. The three-phase assembly elections concluded peacefully in Jammu and Kashmir on October 1. These were the first assembly polls held in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.

Read Also
'BJP Doesn't Know How To Do Politics Without Lying & Cheating,' Says Former CM Of Jammu & Kashmir...
article-image

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and Congress, partners in the INDIA alliance, jointly contested the assembly elections while the PDP and BJP fought the elections on their own.

The elections also saw a notable increase in voter turnout in areas historically associated with militancy and boycotting democratic processes. Polling percentages rose by 12.97% in the Pulwama Assembly constituency compared to the 2014 elections. Zainapora in Shopian saw a 9.52% increase, while Eidgah in Srinagar recorded a 9.16% rise, reflecting growing confidence in the electoral process.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu & First Lady Sajidha Mohamed Visit The Iconic Taj Mahal During...

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu & First Lady Sajidha Mohamed Visit The Iconic Taj Mahal During...

Haryana Election Results 2024: Congress Celebrates 'Jalebi Diwas' As Party Takes Leap In Early...

Haryana Election Results 2024: Congress Celebrates 'Jalebi Diwas' As Party Takes Leap In Early...

Karnataka: 55-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Electrocution In Tavarekere After Electric Wire Falls On Her

Karnataka: 55-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Electrocution In Tavarekere After Electric Wire Falls On Her

J&K, Haryana Election Results 2024: 'Maharashtra Will Also Reject BJP', Says Sena UBT MP Arvind...

J&K, Haryana Election Results 2024: 'Maharashtra Will Also Reject BJP', Says Sena UBT MP Arvind...

J&K Election Results 2024: 'Power Is Not A Permanent Thing,' Says Awami Ittehad Party President...

J&K Election Results 2024: 'Power Is Not A Permanent Thing,' Says Awami Ittehad Party President...