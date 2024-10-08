 Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election Results 2024: State BJP Chief Ravinder Raina Confident Of Party Winning 30-35 seats
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJammu Kashmir Assembly Election Results 2024: State BJP Chief Ravinder Raina Confident Of Party Winning 30-35 seats

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election Results 2024: State BJP Chief Ravinder Raina Confident Of Party Winning 30-35 seats

Exit polls have predicted that the National Conference-Congress alliance has an edge in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 07:28 AM IST
article-image
BJP Jammu and Kashmir chief Ravinder Raina. | ANI

Nowshera (Jammu and Kashmir): Ahead of the counting of votes in Jammu and Kashmir, J-K BJP chief and candidate from Nowshera Assembly, Ravinder Raina on Tuesday exuded confidence in BJP's victory in the Union Territory and said that the party will win 30-35 seats.

The counting of votes for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled to commence at 8 am on Tuesday.

After performing the havan, a BJP candidate from Nowshera Assembly said, "We are confident that BJP and its supporting parties will win the elections with full majority...We will win 30-35 seats."

Former Deputy CM and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta asserted that the BJP would emerge as the largest party in the Union Territory and would win the elections.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Vehicles Torched & Stones Pelted After Clash Breaks Out Between 2 Groups In Akola; Visuals Surface
Maharashtra: Vehicles Torched & Stones Pelted After Clash Breaks Out Between 2 Groups In Akola; Visuals Surface
J&K, Haryana Election Results 2024: 'Maharashtra Will Also Reject BJP', Says Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant
J&K, Haryana Election Results 2024: 'Maharashtra Will Also Reject BJP', Says Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant
J&K Election Results 2024: 'Power Is Not A Permanent Thing,' Says Awami Ittehad Party President Engineer Rashid As Counting Gets Underway
J&K Election Results 2024: 'Power Is Not A Permanent Thing,' Says Awami Ittehad Party President Engineer Rashid As Counting Gets Underway
'₹5 Crore And Flat In Pune
'₹5 Crore And Flat In Pune": Father Of Paris 2024 Medalist Swapnil Kusale Makes Eye-Popping Demand

"The BJP has taken people in J-K on the path to development, they have taken away from stone pelting. They have been freed of separatism, terrorism, corruption, and dynasties. So, the manner in which we have headed from bullet to ballot, from terrorism to tourism, people have voted for the BJP and it will emerge as the largest party and we will form the party," Gupta told ANI.

On exit polls, he said that results will be in the favour of the BJP.

"There are differences between the numbers in exit polls and our numbers. We have been among the people...We know the opinion of people...Results will be in the favour of BJP," he added.

Read Also
Jammu And Kashmir Exit Poll Results 2024: Congress-NC Partnership Likely To Secure Victory With...
article-image

Meanwhile, Vikram Randhawa, a BJP candidate from the Bahu Assembly constituency visited Bawe Wali Mata Mahakali Mandir in Jammu.

Ahead of the counting of the votes, the security has been heightened at various counting centres in Jammu, Rajouri, Srinagar and Ramban.

The J-K assembly election for 90 constituencies was held over three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1, respectively.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Electoral Officer PK Pole said CCTVs have been set up in each counting hall for record creation.

"Counting will begin at 7.30 am for postal ballots and 8 am for EVMs. Polls were held peacefully and no candidate or political party faced any kind of difficulty. Violence-free public participation was witnessed," Pole told ANI.

Read Also
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Chief Udai Bhan Confident Of Record Performance, Aiming To...
article-image

"Postal ballots will be counted first, after which EVM counting will begin. In every district headquarters, counting centres have been set up. Counting of territorial polling stations will be done in 25 locations and counting of migrant polling stations will be done in 3 locations. All arrangements have been made. Candidates have also given information about their counting agents. EVMs are kept in a triple layer security. The outermost layer consists of police, the middle layer is guarded by the CAPF, and the inner layer consists of a dedicated section which mans the counting centre round the clock," he added.

Exit polls have predicted that the National Conference-Congress alliance has an edge in Jammu and Kashmir.

The results are likely to reflect political sentiments as parties gear up for upcoming electoral battles in Maharashtra, Jharkhand.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

J&K, Haryana Election Results 2024: 'Maharashtra Will Also Reject BJP', Says Sena UBT MP Arvind...

J&K, Haryana Election Results 2024: 'Maharashtra Will Also Reject BJP', Says Sena UBT MP Arvind...

J&K Election Results 2024: 'Power Is Not A Permanent Thing,' Says Awami Ittehad Party President...

J&K Election Results 2024: 'Power Is Not A Permanent Thing,' Says Awami Ittehad Party President...

Election Results 2024: Cong-NC Alliance Surges Ahead In J&K By Crossing Majority Mark, Massive...

Election Results 2024: Cong-NC Alliance Surges Ahead In J&K By Crossing Majority Mark, Massive...

Bengaluru Rains: City To Experience Moderate Showers, AQI In Poor Category At 115

Bengaluru Rains: City To Experience Moderate Showers, AQI In Poor Category At 115

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: 'I Am Sure 'Lotus' Will Bloom For The 3rd Time,' Says BJP...

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: 'I Am Sure 'Lotus' Will Bloom For The 3rd Time,' Says BJP...