 Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Chief Udai Bhan Confident Of Record Performance, Aiming To Surpass 2005 Tally Of 67 Seats; VIDEO
ANIUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 11:09 PM IST
Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan | X

New Delhi, October 7: Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan has said that the party will register a record performance in the assembly polls and is likely to improve its 2005 tally when it won 67 of 90 seats.

Talking to ANI a day ahead of counting of votes, Udai Bhan said the Congress left no stone unturned to expose BJP's "10 years of misgovernance".

"Congress has left no stone unturned to expose BJP's 10 years of bad governance. We believe we will break our previous record, where we won 67 seats in the 2005 elections," he said.

Exit polls have predicted a victory for Congress in the assembly polls. Udai Bhan said that the decision on the Chief Minister will be taken by the party keeping in mind people's expectations and aspirations.

"The CM designate will be decided by the party... It will be decided taking people's expectations and aspirations into consideration. Rahulji and Khargeji kept coming here from time to time to motivate us. That has also boosted our performance in the state. AAP will not even be able to win one seat," he said. Other Congress leaders have also expressed confidence of party's victory in the assembly polls.

Electoral fate of 1031 candidates will be decided in tomorrow's counting for Haryana assembly polls. Ninety counting centres have been set up for 90 assembly constituencies in the state. Votes will also be counted tomorrow for assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir. The elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held in three phases.

