Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Voter Turnout Reaches 65.65 Pc, Outperforming Lok Sabha Polls

Voters Standing In Line To Cast Their Votes | File Pic

New Delhi: The single-phase polling for 90 Assembly Constituencies in Haryana concluded peacefully on Saturday across more than 20,000 polling stations and recorded a final voter turnout of 65.65 percent.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), single-phase polling for General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Haryana recorded an approximate voter turnout of 65.65 per cent as of 11:45 pm, which beats the Lok Sabha 2024 voter turnout of 64.8 per cent in the state.

Fatehabad topped the turnout charts with 74.51 per cent followed by Yamunanagar with 73.27, Mewat with 72.83, and Panchkula had the lowest turnout at 54.71 per cent.

Read Also Haryana Records Over 65% Voter Turnout Amid Sporadic Clashes

Prediction Made By Exit Polls

The exit polls predicted a clean sweep for the Congress in Haryana, with some polls predicting the party will win more than 50 of the 90 seats in the assembly. The majority mark to form the government in the 90-member assembly is 46.

According to TV-Today C-voter projections, the Congress is likely to win 50-58 seats in the state while the BJP can win 20-28 seats. The other can win 10-16 seats.

People Pulse poll survey said that the Congress may get 44-54 seats, the BJP 15-29 and others may win up to 4-9 seats.

Dainik Bhaskar, in its poll survey, suggested that the Congress will get 44-54 seats, the BJP 15-29 and others may get 4-9.

Congress Leader Harish Rawat Exudes Confidence In Party's Victory

Congress leader Harish Rawat exuded confidence in the party registering a record win in Haryana.

"Congress is winning the elections. I am hopeful that we will make a record win in Haryana. We will form the government in Haryana. Our alliance will win in Jammu & Kashmir and Maharashtra. Later, we will win in Jharkhand also. We will win in Uttar Pradesh and Kedarnath (Uttarakhand) also. Congress and NC will form its government in Jammu and Kashmir," Rawat said.

A total of 1,031 candidates contested in 90 assembly constituencies, and 20,632 polling booths were set up for voting. The votes will be counted on October 8 for both Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 40 of the 90 seats, forming a coalition government with the JJP, which won 10 seats. The Congress secured 31 seats. However, JJP later broke out of the coalition.